Lloyd Omdahl: Measure No. 2 will make initiatives expensive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Measure No. 2 on the November ballot has been proposed by the Legislature to make the proposal and adoption of amendments to the state constitution so expensive that ordinary citizens will be ruled out of the process.

At the present time, the constitution provides for citizen-inspired amendments that gather over 27,000 signatures to be placed directly on the ballot for a single pass-fail vote by a majority voting on the measure.

Constitutional amendments are often used to put legislation beyond the reach of the Legislature, since the Legislature is not free to alter the constitution without a vote of the people.

This was the strategy of the group sponsoring the creation of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. Without protection of the commission from the Legislature, the commission could be restricted or even abolished by the Legislature if it started turning up malfeasance.

Under Measure 2, petitioners must go through the cost of gathering 27,000 signatures and then conduct a statewide promotional campaign to convince the electorate to vote for it. As a former advertising manager, I know that it takes more than $100,000 to get simple facts to the voters.