Lloyd Omdahl: Measure 1 solves nothing in higher ed

Proposing to double the size of the Board of Higher Education, Measure 1 threatens to burden the system more than help. This Nov. 3 ballot measure has yet to be explained by its legislative sponsors, so its merits are still a mystery.

Playing in the background we have a 80-year gripe by the Legislature against the board. It was created in the later 1930s after Capitol politics threatened the professionalism of the institutions. Friends of higher education, primarily in Fargo, decided to initiate a constitutional amendment to remove the board from jurisdiction of the legislative and executive branches.

The constitutional status has frustrated the Legislature’s hopes of broadening its empire into higher education and has through the years proposed a number of meddling amendments, almost all of which have been defeated at the polls.

The board now has seven members. Measure No. 1 would add another seven for a board of 14; a size frowned upon by management companies that have studied the impact of board sizes on committee functions.

Four such companies were contacted and none of the four recommended a board of as large as 14. In fact, they all agreed that 7-9 member boards were ideal.

So what are the sponsors expecting from doubling the size?