Lloyd Omdahl: Many citizens should be impeached

This is not to say that citizens aren’t entitled to oppose government policy they consider adverse to their interests and values. With such a broad demographic mix in the United States, peace can only be maintained as long as compromise is possible.

We seem to have arrived at a point when compromise is no longer possible. Opinions are too rigid to allow giving ground for the purpose of social peace.

In Washington, compromise has become a bad word because the citizens who elect representatives will not tolerate compromise. The country has become ungovernable.

Equally divided between the two parties, polls show that partisanship has increased. If this is a democracy that reflects the will of the people, we have to conclude that the citizens have become more partisan and less willing to compromise.

The Republican Party has done nothing but subtract from the wisdom of Congress while the Democrats can’t even agree to compromise within their own ranks.

So if the defects of government result from an incompetent citizenry, we cannot expect better policies until the citizens get their act together. Many of the policymakers have proposed that the citizenry needs to have a better grasp of their responsibilities before the situation will improve.