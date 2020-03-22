Lloyd Omdahl: Lowering the coal industry down gently

In 25 years, the North Dakota coal industry will be gone.

By 2050, the evidence of earth warming will be so strong that the naysayers and deniers will be forced to surrender the untenable position that they have adopted today.

As polar ice melts into the oceans, gobbling up the coastlines along our borders, earth warming will be acknowledged when millions of feet get wet on the coasts. To the discerning, the behavior of the weather already suggests that something in nature is awry.

Young people moving in

Another major reason for this prediction is based on the movement of young people into policymaking authority -- and they will not tolerate a continued denial of facts about earth warming.

According to a Gallup Poll earlier in March, the age group of 18-29 was concerned believers in earth warming. When they get to be the Congress, legislators and executives, they will bring a whole new attitude to the issue.

Those concerned about earth warming in the older age groups were around 20 points below the young group, and those are the categories still unconvinced or skeptical.

More college degrees