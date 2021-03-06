Lloyd Omdahl: Let's have more postal socialism

At the very zenith of the organization is a board of governors consisting of nine presidential appointees, all confirmed by the U.S. Senate on slow days. Of course, there were nine at the time of this writing, but everything in Washington is in flux so don’t send any letters just yet.

As a matter of fact, Joe Biden played politics with the board last week and appointed three Democrats, giving the radical left a majority.

An efficiency expert by the name of Louis DeJoy is now (or was yesterday) postmaster general and chief executive officer. In a dream, he told the press that they might as well get used to him because he plans to be around a long time. He dreamed that a week ago. It has matured into a nightmare.

In response to criticism of the slow-up in Ben Franklin’s department, Louis argued that he was not a political appointment. He was just slowing the mail so the absentee ballots would be late.

In addition to being a great political fundraiser, DeJoy’s major credential for the job was contracting with the Postal Service as chair and CEO of New Breed Logistics for 25 years. So the origin of his paycheck remained the same, only the chair was bigger.