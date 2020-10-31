Lloyd Omdahl: Let’s talk about COVID-19

At this stage of the political campaign, the minds have been made up and the voters are speaking, so we should be able to discuss COVID-19 without all of its usual political rhetoric. We have nothing to lose if we can be open and civil about the subject.

The time is past when we should have had a low-key conversation about the pandemic that is plaguing North Dakota more severely than many other states. Partisan politics has interfered in good governing.

The pandemic is a critical problem because it is not going away for years, considering the limited cooperation the medical profession is getting from North Dakota citizens. Our frontier experience has made us an independent people, but our independence is killing us.

A climate for virus

As long as unmasked people keep providing a climate in which the virus can prosper, the virus will not die and North Dakota will have to live with it for years.

COVID-19 is anti-life, and North Dakota can’t be anti-life. Life is the most precious thing granted to us on this earth. While some may believe that life mysteriously oozed ashore in the Azores, life originated with God and is sacred.

Ultimately, life is his property that we get to borrow for a while.