Lloyd Omdahl: Legislatures corrupt the redistricting process

Each district must have an equal number of people. Back in the 1960s, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that equality among humans was more legitimate than a count of haystacks. It made the people with haystacks really mad.

Achieving the equal numbers used to require a few minutes of extra thinking, but legislatures now employ computers than can gerrymander with precision. The electronic geniuses can now sit in cushy chairs and tell the computer the numbers of Republicans and Democrats they would like in the next session.

To honor the principle that legislatures ought not decide their own cases, it would be necessary to wrest the power out of their hands by appealing to the citizenry with an initiative petition. This is about power, and power is never altered without rallying greater power.

The whole process would be more fair if legislatures contracted for out-of-state experts who had no personal stake in the outcome. The word is neutrality.

The closest we can come to neutrality within the state would be a commission of district judges chosen at random. Judges would bring professional independence that would subjugate partisanship. Any seven judges would do.