Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature will survive term limits

First of all, it did not improve the nature of our policies. Second, the four-year terms were used by the Legislature to make reelection easier. Lawmakers decided that it would be beneficial to the political parties to have all legislators from a district run as a “team."

Not even considered was the idea of dividing each Senate district into two House districts, with candidates running in alternate years. The “team” concept prevented closer representation of the people, important in a state with districts kept large to preserve the “team."

Then when we look at the gerrymandering of the legislative seats, we could conclude that the mind of present legislators has been to preserve their reelection rather than better represent the people.

If members of the 42-person committee proposing the term limits had thought out their options, they would have realized that their goal, whatever it may be, could be achieved by reducing terms of the House members from four years to the old two-year terms. Then the whole House would be up for grabs every two years.