Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature should reconsider career academies

Even though the budget prognosis for the next biennium is promising, the North Dakota Legislature passed up the opportunity to move the state up a few notches in innovativeness when the House Appropriations Committee stripped Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner’s proposal for career academies out of the proposed budget.

The $60 million proposal would have been included in the state’s bonding program that would be financed by energy revenues.

With oil revenue running 50% higher than Gov. Doug Burgum’s original estimate, the Legacy Fund is flush. We can afford to be innovative.

Career academies timely

The Wardner proposal was futuristic and timely for scores of North Dakotans in need of education and training for the new jobs being required in a 21st century economy.

Many North Dakotans now in the workforce will be left behind unless the state moves gingerly to provide the means by which they can adapt to the rapidly changing work world.

Now that we have missed the opportunity in the recent session, we will have to wait for another two years to reconsider the proposal. Technology isn’t going to stand still while we are in the grips of indecision and procrastination.