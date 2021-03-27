Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature eyeing $8 billion Legacy Fund

Expect lower investment income

The idea of investing in North Dakota warrants support but we need to be realistic about the consequences. First, we have to expect a lower return on investments than would be earned if the State Investment Board continued to follow its present investment pattern.

According to a publication of the State Investment Board, the “Legacy Fund investment returns exceeded 14.3% in the last half of 2020 and 9.25% per annum for the five years ended 12/31/2020.” That record is quite remarkable.

We should expect our in-state investment earnings to decline, because the SIB has investment opportunities all over the United States and the world.

If investment opportunities in North Dakota were as lucrative as out-of-state investments, we would see more out-of-state money coming into North Dakota. We will lose on investment earnings, but we should experience economic growth to offset these losses.

Wary of politics

Then there is the hazard found in our political culture. It is difficult to get a handle on such an abstract term as “political culture” but it can be defined as the way North Dakota conducts its public affairs.