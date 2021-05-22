Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature did fund technical education centers

Personal politics

In previous columns, I have noted that North Dakota, being a low-population state, suffers from personal politics, meaning that decisions are sometimes made, not on the basis of what, but on the basis of whom.

Example: When I was presiding in the Senate, the appropriations bill for the 11 state colleges and universities came before the body and someone moved that the question be divided. So we methodically went through the colleges, each one squeaking through by one or two votes. The 11th item was the University of North Dakota headed by Thomas Clifford.

It lost by one vote. The silence was loud.

Casting aside all formalities outlined in Mason’s rules, a senator from Bismarck jumped up and exclaimed: “We can’t do this to Tom.”

The vote on Item 11 was reconsidered and the appropriation for the university passed.

Location of institutes

Another pitfall will be interfacing the new technical institutes with the existing programs in the educational institutions now teaching parts of STEM. Every institution with a STEM course will want to include its curriculum for a piece of the pie.