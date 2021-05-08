Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature denies demise of North Dakota coal

At the outset, let us agree that most people would like to see the 400 billion tons of coal under western North Dakota put to economic use. After all, we dreamed that dream for decades.

But the reality is that using lignite for coal-burning generators is no longer feasible, economically or environmentally. Nevertheless, the Legislature made a major effort to float the industry through the next five years, hoping that coal can be made more economically and more environmentally feasible.

No coal market

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, coal consumption in the United States has declined from 98 million short tons in 2000 down to 48 MMst in 2019. In 2020, the market required less coal than in any year since 1905. And the market will continue to decline until the last power plant is shuttered.

The Rocky Mountain Institute claims that “nearly every publicly traded U.S. coal company has been through at least one bankruptcy….” Just last year, eight U.S. coal mining companies filed for bankruptcy, Yale Environment 360 reports.

Yale Environment also alleged that insurance companies are no longer willing to underwrite the cost of coal-fired power plants so none will be built. Other possible investors are nowhere to be seen.