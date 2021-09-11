Lloyd Omdahl: Labor Day forgotten in North Dakota

We just celebrated Labor Day.

No, we didn’t.

Labor was forgotten while most of us only noticed that we had a holiday and spent it lounging, fishing, swimming, sunning, camping, playing -- everything but recognizing the reason for the holiday. One thing for sure, we took no time to honor labor.

Modern unions first appeared in the 1870s when working people had to fight, starve and die to organize.

The idea of unions was repulsive to the growing corporate community when no fringe benefits were provided, 10-year-old kids worked for pennies, and 12-hour days were common. The road to unions was splattered with blood and violence.

Workers lose body count

More often than not, whenever working people tried to organize they were assailed by strikebreakers, hired guns and, ultimately, state militias and federal troops requested by governors. And in the body count, working people lost more lives than company owners.

In the great railroad strike of 1877, the Maryland militia killed 10 and injured 25; in the Pennsylvania "Reading Railroad Massacre” the state militia shot 16. In 1892, governors of five states used the National Guard and/or the Army against miners in Tennessee and Idaho.