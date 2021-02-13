Lloyd Omdahl: It wasn’t Valentine’s Day at the Capitol

Legislature could meet yearly

The state constitution already permits legislative sessions at different times of the biennium, but an annual session would mess up the vacations of legislators who want to lie on the beach in California every other year.

In another ring is Burgum, who bought Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s turn at the governor’s chair. This made waves in a state that considers it poor etiquette to break through the normal lines of succession. And he did it with big bucks from selling his computer world for a billion or so. North Dakota doesn’t cotton to wasting money on politics.

In still another ring is Senate Bill 2124, expressing a grump against being told in a governor’s emergency declaration to wear a mask, wash both hands and keep a distance. This bill was a manifestation of North Dakota’s frontier disposition of “leave me alone; I have my own haywire.”

So at the bottom of this bill is resentment against the health people who warned that people would die if we didn’t do something. And some did die. We could tell a fight was brewing when state health officers decided to resign instead of pretend the COVID thing was all a hoax.

The masked against the unmasked