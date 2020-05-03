Lloyd Omdahl: Is state bankruptcy waiting in wings?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Founding Fathers, mostly Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, didn’t expect that a byproduct of federalism would be state bankruptcies. But that is what could happen if we adopted U. S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that states buried in debt because of the virus should declare bankruptcy.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have identified new holes in their budgets which by state constitutional provisions must be balanced.

Moody’s Analytics predicts that our shrinking economy could result in state revenue drops of 18-23%. North Dakotans may think they’re immune from these losses, but we will take it in the coffers with the rest of the country.

Virus hits ND

North Dakota payrolls have been cut, Main Street has been closed, tax collections have nosedived and manufacturing has been curtailed. While the North Dakota Legacy Fund, now bulging with over $6 billion, may look like a solution, raiding the fund would require an impossible two-thirds vote in both houses of the Legislature.