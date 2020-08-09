Lloyd Omdahl: How much do lives matter?

In the lower grades, teachers are the daytime moms for children, some of whom will be bringing the virus from home. Some teachers will have underlying health problems -- heart conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and scores of other deadly ailments.

Many parents of school-age children are willing to let 3,000 teachers die so they can go back to work or get the kids out of the house. Do teachers’ lives matter? How many lives must be involved to matter?

If we could post the photos of the teachers who will be dying, would that make us consider this blanket decision more carefully? As long as the teachers are anonymous, it is easy to send them off to join the health professionals in the virus pit.

Killing anonymously

Even though the experts predict that we will see another 50,000 virus deaths by Christmas, we are not concerned enough to wear masks, wash hands or distance socially because the 50,000 are still unknown. Lives are cheap because most Americans do not know each other and they have little compassion for other lives. Do these 50,000 lives matter?