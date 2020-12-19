Lloyd Omdahl: Homeland Committee plans vaccine distribution

“We can’t propose more than three for the first shots, so we need to rank ourselves some way,” Garvey proposed.

“Well, old means old,” barked Old Sievert. “Old is usually measured by age, so let’s start with the oldest first.”

Old Sievert was sure he was the oldest and would make the list of three.

“What about old with underlying ailments?” inquired Holger Danske.

Holger had diabetes and high blood pressure, so “old with ailments” would probably get him into the top three.

“What kind of ailments would count?” asked Old Sievert. “Deciding that would be pretty tough.” He knew a curveball when he saw it.

“Maybe the county has already made up a list,” noted Orville hopefully.

Just then, Lady Madeleine came through the north door, bringing an icy 35 mph breeze with her.

“Where’ve you been?” asked Little Jimmy. “We’ve been working on assigning our three shots of vaccine.”

“You’re wasting your time,” Madeleine adjudged. “We won’t get any vaccine until April because the county says everything is needed for the nursing homes until then.”