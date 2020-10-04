Lloyd Omdahl: Home Committee takes on 'pandemonium'

“Next time, let’s meet by Zoom,” proposed Little Jimmy, who had the only computer in town.

“What’s Zoom?” asked Josh Dvorchak.

“Some guy over at the Empty Keg in Cooterville told me that Zoom was a new pill for diarrhea,” reported Holger. Holger did his best to keep the keg empty.

“To do this zooming we would all need computers to watch at home,” Little Jimmy explained.

“Who’s got computers 'sides you?” Holger probed. “Maybe we could all come over to your place and watch on your computer.”

Little Jimmy smiled.

“The idea of zooming is so we can avoid meetings, so everybody coming over to my place wouldn’t help much.”

Chairperson Ork broke into the conversation. “You should know that the mayor said he doesn’t want to see meetings of more than 20 people in his jurisdiction.”

“He needn’t worry,” Old Sievert noted. “The town census hasn’t been over 17 for 30 years, and that was the time we had our own census taker because there really was only 15 and we cheated to get more state aid.”