Lloyd Omdahl: Higher education brick-student ratio is getting worse

When Professor Elwyn Robinson wrote his comprehensive history of North Dakota in the 1950s, he coined a phrase that stuck. He called it the “too much mistake” because Dakotans in the 1880s had designed a state infrastructure that was greater than we would ever need.

The political creation and location of too many colleges and universities became the classic example for proving his point. It seems that most rational people in the state now agree that we have too much higher education. However, there is strong resistance to closing any of the institutions. It has been on the ballot in the last decade and lost at the polls.

State cuts support

To relieve the financial burden of too many institutions, the state Legislature has been decreasing the amount of public money going to universities, thereby shifting the costs to students through higher tuition.

But with loose credit, students have been able to mortgage their futures to pay the increasing tuition and still have enough money to enjoy wining and dining, driving nice cars and living off-campus.