Lloyd Omdahl: Helping Native Americans is complex

To begin with, maybe Native Americans don’t want help with education, health care, jobs and other blessings being experienced by the white society. They would rather live in a poverty they control rather than yield to white solutions proposed by outsiders.

So the first thing that needs to be done is a comprehensive analysis of their needs and start planning a Marshall Plan from there. If the gap between the aspirations of Native Americans and those of the white society is too wide, we would have to find a middle ground or nothing will happen.

The reservation populations have a disproportionate share of lower-income, less-educated people who suffer from a horizon that is limited to the present.

As a couple of sociologists reported: “In the analysis to come, the individual’s orientation toward the future will be regarded as a function of two facts: (1) ability to imagine a future, and (2) ability to discipline oneself to sacrifice present for future satisfaction.”

We shouldn’t forget that the white society has done little to convince Native Americans that they have any kind of future. Somehow, we have a debt to pay. We may not have been involved in the destruction of Indian hopes but we are faced with the consequences of what our forebears did. Besides, we are still living on their land.