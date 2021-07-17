Lloyd Omdahl: Have we forgotten in two generations?

(The ethnic researchers included NDSU Sociologist Father William Sherman, UND Historians Playford Thorson and Robert P. Wilkins, Bismarck State College Historian Warren Henke, UND Political Scientist Theodore P. Pedeliski and NDSU Anthropologist Timothy Kloberdanz.)

Every immigrant family came with a dream for which they were willing to work from dawn to dusk, endure the biting cold winters, and bear the loneliness of the flat barren land. Yes, our immigrant families settled the land and launched a state. Gratitude for cheap land and the chance to begin anew flowed from the many ethnic immigrants who prospered in North Dakota.

Starting from sod huts two or three generations ago, we immigrants laid the foundation for 21st century prosperity. Many of us are more than half as old as the 1889 founding of the state. Grandparents can still relate stories about their own personal experiences and hardships encountered in the settling process.

Even though this generation is still close to the founding, the gratitude of our immigrant settlers has dwindled and our sympathy for newcomers has grown cold. In two generations, we have forgotten the free land and cordial spirit that welcomed us.