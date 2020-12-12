Lloyd Omdahl: Giving COVID-19 for Christmas

Before we can discuss giving COVID-19 for Christmas, we need to begin with the question that is basic in the dialogue: How important is life?

Disregarding the awful disregard for life in the Old Testament, the New Testament is a new creation that manifests and advocates the love of God. Christmas and the coming of Jesus symbolized this love. So humans must be loved by God to warrant such a sacrifice. That gives every human being sanctity.

While most of us accept this as a matter of undeniable theology, we fail to transfer the love of God to our fellow beings. In other words, we cheapen the importance of life by trading it for material prosperity, by letting our own people die from inadequate health care, by blotting out the 2.5 million children who starve to death each year, for a million other things.

COVID-19 has taught us a lot about ourselves. It has proved that the life God created is now cheap enough to dismiss thousands of deaths every day.

Just as we did at Thanksgiving, we are going to give COVID-19 for Christmas.

For some, Christmas is just another excuse for a lost holiday by celebrating with friends at the local pub as long as it is open. That will give COVID-19.