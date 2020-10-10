Lloyd Omdahl: Facts are enough to defeat Measure 1

For a variety of reasons, Measure 1 doubling the size of the Board of Higher Education is a bad idea. Four management organizations say that eight-member boards are more effective, more efficient than 15-member boards.

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education is presently the right size for the work it does.

Measure 1 is on the ballot because the Legislature likes to fool around with the board because it is jealous of the constitutional independence of the board. The board is an itch the Legislature can’t scratch.

Even though it is a bad proposal, Measure 1 warrants an honest discussion of the issues involved. However, one piece of campaign literature being circulated against Measure 1 is so dishonest that it is impossible to remain silent.

It reminds me of situations in political parties when they have some vocal loudmouths saying radical things that undermine the integrity of the organizations. The party mainstreamers know that the party would be better off if these loudmouths would just go over to the other party.