Lloyd Omdahl: Equal Rights Amendment ratified ... maybe

Legislators were presented with wild speculation about how the Equal Rights Amendment would certainly bring the end of civilization as we know it.

The proposal went to the Senate after a House vote of 67-21. But common sense is more common in the Senate, so the proposal died in the upper chamber.

ND proposal anti-woman

While supporters denied that the proposal was anti-female there is little doubt that it was intended to maximize a male-dominated culture where women were allegedly told by the Apostle Paul that women should sit down and shut up. (A misinterpretation)

Treatment of women as inferior beings seems to have originated in the caves when the male relied not on reason but on “might is right." And after a few centuries, many women started to believe and accept it as a forever truth.

Misinterpretation of Scripture has been used to keep women in the back seat. Slowly, some Christian denominations, with the obvious exception of the Catholic Church and many Baptists, have decided that the world has changed and if Paul were around today he would support women in leadership positions.