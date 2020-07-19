Lloyd Omdahl: Doctors, nurses should call in sick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This exploitation of doctors and nurses in this coronavirus pandemic has gone far enough. They should just call in sick tomorrow and be as irresponsible as most other folks who treat the pandemic as just another inconvenience.

In many states, if they do show up for work they can’t be sure that there will be the masks, gloves or gowns available for protection. They’re still trying to figure out who’s in charge -- local hospitals, state governments or the White House.

Who’s in charge?

Local hospitals, state government and the White House also are trying to figure out who’s in charge. And who’s got how much stuff. The White House says the locals don’t need any more personal protection equipment. The locals say the shortage is desperate. The truth is in there somewhere, but nobody knows where.

Then somebody ought to mention the exorbitant profit-making that is resulting from overpriced personal protection equipment, ventilators and services as the federal government and states drive prices up by bidding against each other in the wildest supply system ever seen.

There is only one solution: call in sick.

