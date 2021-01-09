Lloyd Omdahl: Direct election of president has trade-offs

Unfortunately, it is difficult to evaluate and compare the Electoral College with direct election because we have experience with only the Electoral College but none with direct election. That means the use of assumptions which may never be a real part of direct election. To say the least, it becomes quite complicated.

Electoral College violates equality

To reaffirm, the Electoral College violates equality in two major ways: the formula for allocating electors and the variations by state in the number of votes cast per elector.

While I favored retention of the electors in 1970 for ideological reasons, my recent studies of inequality in Christian churches have magnified to me the importance of equality for all human beings.

Direct election would require national rules for the whole country on voter eligibility and conduct of elections. Administration would still be done by the system of precincts, counties and states now in place. But the nationalization of anything runs counter to North Dakota affinities.

Nationalizing campaigns

Campaigns would be nationalized. Under the present system, only a fraction of the states are in the game. The Electoral College focuses on a few swing states, discounting all of the voters in other states.