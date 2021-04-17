Lloyd Omdahl: COVID-19: “It isn’t over 'til it’s over”

Yankee catcher Yogi Berra was known for his succinct observations; especially well-known is his comment about a baseball game when he noted that ”it isn’t over 'til it’s over.”

He saw too many batters hit home runs in the last inning after the fans left in the seventh only to read in the morning paper that a Cleveland batter won the game on the last pitch.

So it is with COVID-19. Many people think the game is over when we’re still in the seventh inning, so they’re leaving the game.

Many yet to die

Even though the professional health people are still advising masks, hand-washing and social distancing, street knowledge in bars, restaurants, theaters, churches and retailers is contradicting commonsense judgment even though the lives of thousands of victims could be snuffed out.

While many North Dakotans have bought into the idea that it’s just about over, COVID-19 is full of undiscovered implications. A variety of variants are threatening the vaccines every week and we can only speculate about variants still unknown. Or life-long chronic ailments could still manifest themselves.

Undoing our reputation