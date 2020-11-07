Lloyd Omdahl: COVID-19, election stretch federalism

First, COVID-19 is not a city problem, a county problem or a state problem. It is a national problem, but we have been attacking it with a federal system that calls for decentralization of a response.

Out of respect for federalism, the president passed the job to the states, many of whom passed it down to other fragments of local government. We had 50 responses (or nonresponses) to a challenge that required a unified response. Resources were wasted; jurisdictional fights developed; states punished their neighbors and, worst of all, people died. A lot of people died.

Even if we centralized management today of the government response to COVID-19, it would be too late to correct the grievous consequences of decentralization.

Federalism was a failure in the fight against the pandemic. Of course, the humans involved could have ameliorated the problem of fragmentation but instead used it to pass the buck around. And the buck was passed.

Federalism also was a failure in administering the polls in the recent election. With 50 states making and remaking election rules, millions of voters got lost in the shuffle and democracy was curtailed in the process. The principle of “one person, one vote” was shattered by “one person, no vote” in many jurisdictions.