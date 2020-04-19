Lloyd Omdahl: Coronavirus exposes price of bigotry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many observers of the pandemic’s progress were surprised to discover that the coronavirus was killing a disproportionate number of African Americans. It was surprising to me that they were surprised.

All of the signs of disaster for African Americans have been lingering in the white society for years. The pandemic just exposed them.

It’s a life issue

In an analysis of the death count, the Washington Post reported that the majority-black counties had three times as many infections and six times as many deaths as white counties. The astounding figures were well publicized in the media. This is a life issue of major proportions.

Many African Americans are engaged in jobs that expose them to the virus. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, black people are overrepresented in the food service industry, hotel industry and other low-paying menial occupations.

But health is the major contributor to the high body count. Nationally, African Americans are beset with high rates of obesity, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, asthma and other chronic diseases, substantially the same as appear on North Dakota Native American reservations.

Inadequate health care