Lloyd Omdahl: Coronavirus brings Pontius Pilate anxiety

“What medical staff are you talking about?” sneered Holger Danske.

“We just have to recruit volunteers to take Red Cross training and serve their country right here in the church basement,” replied Dorsey.

“Where will we get medical supplies?” asked Einar Torvald. “Have you seen on TV where nobody knows where everything is and everybody needs more if they find any? And if we aggravate the president we won’t get anything.”

“As our security officer, Garvey should take the lead in getting equipment, especially those ventilators that are in short supply,” proposed Ork.

“I don’t even know where to look for ventilators,” Garvey admitted. “Where is this federal stockpile everybody on TV is talking about?”

“Oh! That has been given away three times already,” Josh ventured. “New York got it twice.”

Old Sievert spit a batch of snus toward an old coffee can from his stuffed chair in the corner. He missed.

“It looks to me like we best each take our 2 million square feet of North Dakota and park in the middle until it blows over.”

He rose to his feet and started putting on his coat, which was the same as a motion to adjourn. Everybody headed out, hoping to live for a good carrot crop in 2020.

Lloyd Omdahl is a political scientist and former North Dakota lieutenant governor. His column appears Sundays.

