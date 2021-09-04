Lloyd Omdahl: Common good now requires 100% support

While we have been able to alter the balance between the common good and the private good by a majority vote, we are now confronted with the need for 100% consensus to end the COVID-19 epidemic that threats the health of every living person in America.

We are so accustomed to tolerating assertive individualism that it is part of our culture, especially in North Dakota where our pioneer legacy has been individualism. That’s why North Dakota lags behind the rest of the nation in vaccinations. We are a private good state.

More viruses

Because the pandemic has given way to the delta variant of the coronavirus, we face the possibility that delta will breed even more varieties. The threat to American health will continue unabated, perhaps become worse, with time. The damage to reproductive and other systems may be intergenerational. We are playing with fire.

To stop this pandemic, the common good requires 100% participation. Less than that will maintain a breeding ground for the delta virus -- and other unknown viruses -- and it will never end.

Less than 50% of North Dakotans have consented to vaccination. That means COVID-19, delta and their variants will continue to reign in our health for years to come.

Lloyd Omdahl is a political scientist and former North Dakota Democratic lieutenant governor.

