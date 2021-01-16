Lloyd Omdahl: Committee stirs bitter memories of election lost

“The facts are that last night Dawg met a family of skunks -- three of them -- in the Puckle culvert and they gave him a warm welcome,” Garvey explained.

“Well, I don’t know if I would call it warm,” Einar Stanstead offered.

That’s when Holger got up and scolded as he interrogated.

“What was Dawg doing there in the middle of the night? Who is in charge of Dawg this month?”

The electors took monthly turns caring for the dog that no one wanted to own.

“January is my month,” Dorsey confessed, “but I took three days to go to Deadwood and he escaped while I was gone. It was supposed to be warm, so I left only the screen door open so he could see out.

“How did he get through the screen door?” grilled Garvey.

“It didn’t have any screen but I thought it would take Dawg more 'n three days to notice,” Dorsey added as sheepish as Old Sievert’s coat.

“Why do we keep calling dog Dawg? Shouldn’t he have a name?” asked Madeleine innocently.

Everybody in the room bristled. Bad memories of an election gone wrong filled their minds. The hard feelings never got soft.