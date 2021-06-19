Lloyd Omdahl: College enrollments continue declining

According to a report by Elissa Nadworny of National Public Radio, the downward enrollment trend started in 2012 nationally, the same year North Dakota hit the skids.

Up to this time, North Dakota has been able to finesse the decline without significant disruption of the flow of education in the institutions. But bad days are ahead.

The number of faculty members needed to teach 10,000 fewer students will be cut. If the decline continues nationally, the job market will soon be filled with Ph.D.s released from educational institutions. There isn’t anything about North Dakota’s institutions that suggest the state will be exempt from the national trend.

We need to consider one caveat. The $70 million program for “career academies” created by the recent legislative session should draw new bodies into new post-high school institutions.

That will fill a known gap in the state’s educational system and it will also attract present students from the universities who would rather be learning technical skills.

With 11 institutions fighting for expansion or survival, every institution has tried to add disciplines to justify larger faculties. In the upcoming belt-tightening, many of these majors will fail to attract enough students to justify high faculty salaries.