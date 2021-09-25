Lloyd Omdahl: Christian churches defy God over COVID

This plague of arrogance in Christendom also runs afoul many other verses. Being that Evangelicals believe that the Bible is inerrant, it is important to acknowledge numerous other verses that must be authorities in Evangelical theology.

1 Peter 2:12: “Keep your behavior excellent among the Gentiles...” (Today the Gentiles would be the nonbelievers.)

Philippians 1:17:”Conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the Gospel of Christ...”

Romans 12:17: “Respect what is right in the sight of all men.”

2 Corinthians 6:5: “Giving no cause in anything in order that the ministry not be discredited.”

Colossians 4:5: “Conduct yourselves wisely among outsiders.”

Romans 2:23-24: “The name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you.”

The image of Christianity has been stained by the arrogant departure from the teachings of Jesus and his apostles. The atheists, skeptics and agnostics are having a heyday over the hypocrisy exposed by this arrogance.

They may not be Jesus followers but they certainly know how Jesus followers ought to live. And they have rightly proclaimed that we are not living in harmony with the love of Jesus Christ.