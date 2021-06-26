Lloyd Omdahl: Can property be fairly assessed in small cities?

This is not the case in oil country, where the flood of workers created a strong market for housing.

McKenzie County Recorder Katie Paulson noted from Watford City that: “We have a unique situation in our county as we had a multitude of sales because of the oil activities so we actually have had enough sales in the last few years to adequately measure our small town assessments in Alexander and Arnegard.”

There are other small cities in oil country that benefited from current sales. In fact, there were situations in which property sold at excessive prices because of the oil activity.

For sure, none of the three methods for assessing work in dying communities where values are declining. As a result, assessments from town-to-town, county-to-county must vary widely, raising the question of equal protection under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

According to Professor Christopher Berry at the University of Chicago, who just finished a massive evaluation of property taxes: “the equal protection clause requires that all property of the same class -- e.g. residential -- be taxed at the same rate.”