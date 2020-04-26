Lloyd Omdahl: Back stage of the coronavirus show

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The White House expects to improve its administration on May 1 when Inspector Clouseau comes on as chief of staff.

---

Congress is planning the 17th distribution of stimulus money to get the economy going even though we are now in $24 trillion in debt and China refuses to buy any more of our bonds without collateral. They wanted to mortgage Maryland, but we offered them the north half of New Mexico. They refused the offer, claiming that we didn’t have a clear title. Mexico agreed.

---

True capitalism is gone. Even Main Street is on welfare. The Republicans did in two months what Franklin Roosevelt couldn’t do in 13 years.

---

The most recent projections indicate we will have social distancing until 2022. Shaking hands will be a felony.

---

Churches are now worried that when the pandemic passes, few parishioners will come to church after enjoying home worship with coffee and toast in pajamas.

---