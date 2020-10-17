Lloyd Omdahl: Apple cobbler got them in deep trouble

“America was founded on Christian principles,” it has been claimed. Very few dare contradict this claim because people think you have to be an atheist to doubt it.

Being an inquiring soul believing in truth, I thought the claim needed examining, so I put my 29-book document of Christian principles next to the U.S. Constitution and found that the most important Christian principle is love. God loves us, we love God and the neighbors get thrown in for good measure.

I found stuff in the Constitution about a congress, a president, judges, states and rights, but I didn’t find anything about love, the most important Christian principle of all. Could we have a constitution based on Christian principles without love?

Another important Christian principle is what makes Christianity Christian -- the centrality of Christ. Another search and there was no mention of Jesus or God in the Constitution. By now I am suspicious of the claim that America was founded on Christian principles.

I also became suspicious of our Christian status as pilgrims. When pilgrims write constitutions, it means they plan to stay a while. And we’ve come to the point now where we worship the Constitution and we’ve quit marching to Zion. The world has got us.