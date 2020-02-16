Lloyd Omdahl: And so history repeats itself

Rumor has it that the Democrats in North Dakota will be conducting their caucuses on March 10, the day the Roman fleet sank 50 Carthaginian ships in 241 B.C. A bad omen!

It is my prediction that Sanders and Warren will get delegates to the national Democratic convention in a state that ranks second in the country for support of ultra-conservative Trump. In a close convention, those North Dakota delegates may become crucial in choosing a moderate candidate.

But a significant number of Democrats are still dreamers who would rather make a point than win. For them, it is instinctive to join in a charge of the light brigade. And everybody knows what happened to that outfit.

Some Democrats will think this is a harsh appraisal of their acumen. Well, when the 2018 state Democratic convention cast one-fourth of its votes against Heidi Heitkamp, its own incumbent U.S. Senator, something has to be awry in its cortex.

That same one-fourth will be appearing in the March 10 caucuses to espouse the candidacies of Sanders and Warren.

Both parties have run losers in the past. In spite of the entire postelection bad-mouthing, Hillary Clinton beat Donald fair and square. The quirks of the Electoral College made the difference. They both lost.