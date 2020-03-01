Lloyd Omdahl: All refugees want is a home

The majority of refugees were not Somali in 2019 -- they were from the Congo. In 2018, the majority were Bhutanese. In 2019, only five were Somali. By religion, 85% were Christian and 15% were Muslim.

When we get past the bigotry into the specifics, we find very little to justify our hostility for these people who have been in no-person’s land for two decades. All they want is a home.

It’s time for a little story about refugees.

This unwhite family was traveling down Highway 83 between Minot and Bismarck when the water pump squealed to a stop, forcing the vehicle off the road. Hoping for help, the family was joyful when a late-model Buick came over the rise.

The circuit-riding preacher looked briefly, thought about the third church that was expecting him, and bypassed the problem. Next came a priest, but he had just gotten his neat outfit back from the cleaner so he bypassed the problem. Next came a roughneck from the Bakken, hurrying south to Kansas to see his family.

He stopped, got out a big roll of duct tape and closed the water system while spitting snoose and unabashedly swearing a blue streak. He was a pagan, for sure.

Remember in church when we heard original version, we cheered the pagan because he did the right thing.

As the richest people on the planet, it is time for us to do the right thing. If not us, then who?

Lloyd Omdahl is a political scientist and former North Dakota lieutenant governor. His column appears Sundays.

