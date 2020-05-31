Lloyd Omdahl: Adult conversations need some adults

Past sins exposed

The pandemic brought us face to face with the reality of past sins against African Americans. Three to six times as many black people are dying in the epidemic because they are employed in service industries where they are overexposed to the virus.

They were holding low-paying service jobs because they never benefited from the schools and development opportunities experienced by white kids. The Civil War did not end slavery; it just reorganized it until today we still have oppression in various degrees.

As a civilized society, are we going to keep punishing African Americans for being black, or are we going to accept responsibility for the past by doing better in the future?

Generations in perdition

These folks shouldn’t have to spend more generations in perdition. If we can suddenly find trillions of dollars for emergencies, it seems we could invest a lot of money in African American kids so they can grow up being lawyers, scientists and engineers and live to an old age in the next pandemic.

God is impartial. He doesn’t see black or white, and African American kids are just as precious to him as the kids next door.