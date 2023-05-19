Is your brain a muscle? No, it’s an organ. But if you treat it and train it like a muscle, you’ll be way ahead of the game.

Now, Cody Webster is a world champion bullfighter in rodeo. His job is to put himself between the rider and the bull once the rider completes his successful or unsuccessful ride.

Cody has that job because, unlike horses, bulls tend to go after humans to do them harm. And since bull riders are often in a vulnerable position when they come off the bull, it is the bullfighter’s job to lure the bulls away, thereby giving the rider enough time to scramble to safety.

And because it is a very dangerous job, it is important for Cody to be able to process data very quickly. Thus, his brain must be fine-tuned to the point that it can work at breakneck speed.

And that goes for any athlete. Because, even if you are the fastest or strongest athlete on the court or field, all of that will be neutralized if your brain does not quickly process data.

Now, rodeo cowboys refer to that as being “in the zone” or “reacting without having to think." But whether they know it or not, they are thinking, their brain is working at warp speed, and it can do so because they have worked it to that point.

In other words, because they continuously expose their brain to situations that require exceedingly fast data processing, the brain learns to adapt to and thrive in that environment.

That is my conclusion, arrived at because of personal experience, acute observation at hundreds of rodeos, and after numerous interviews of rodeo and other athletes for our television episodes.

After all, Cody Webster and other bullfighters watch bull riding videos in their downtime to keep their brains firing on all cylinders. If that helps them, why would it not help you?

According to the Houston Methodist (Leading Medicine) website, muscle is made up of muscle tissue, which is muscle cells grouped into elastic bundles that contract together to produce motion and/or force.

They also say that your brain is a 3-pound organ made up of soft tissue called grey matter and white matter, which contain neurons and other cells (called glial cells) that help maintain these neurons.

Neurons are special cells that send and receive information throughout your body in the form of electrical and chemical signals.

So, they conclude that your brain might not be a muscle, but — just as you can target specific muscle groups during a workout — one study shows that stimulating your brain may help improve how well it functions.

My father was always very physically active his entire life, because he knew that you had to keep your body in shape to live a good life. So, for example, he would walk to the post office instead of drive, in his later years.

But he also knew that you had to keep your mind in shape. And he did so by working crossword puzzles every day until the day he died, one year ago, at the age of 99.

And when I talked to him on the phone earlier that same day, I once again marveled at the fact that I still felt like I was talking to a 45-year-old man, who was sharp as a tack.