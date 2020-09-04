Kevin Holten: You are very vulnerable, America

Are you vulnerable? More than likely, you are. But let’s not just assume that. Let’s give you a quiz.
I’m going to give you a list of what you might consider truths, and you can determine on your own if you think that you are someone who is easily misled or vulnerable.
For example, you’ve probably heard repeatedly that the national suicide rate goes up dramatically during the Christmas holidays, right? No so. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reports that the suicide rates actually go down during the holidays and actually peak in the spring.
If you are bitten by a venomous snake, you’re going to die, right? Nope. Of the 7,000 to 8,000 people bitten by a venomous snake each year in the United States, only about five die.
Then there are plane crashes. Though rare, it is impossible to survive a plane crash in the United States, right? Apparently not because, whether private or commercial, of the 50,000-plus people in American plane crashes over a 17-year period, 96% of them survived.
Police interrogation is very important to solving a crime, right? Probably not, since statistics show that 43% of the people interrogated will admit to committing a crime even if they are innocent.
Here’s something else you may not know: As far back as 1985, according to Dr. Vincent DeMaio, the chief medical examiner in Bexar County, Texas, the rate of surviving a gunshot wound was 95% as long as your heart was still beating when you reached the hospital.
And here’s an easy one. During the Revolutionary War, all Americans were in favor of chasing the British out of the 13 colonies, right? Wrong. In fact, only about one-third of the American populace supported the war. Not only that, but there was an overabundance of neighbors ratting on each other and turning each other in to British authorities. Seldom are things black and white.
How about this -- hanging out in bars is a really bad idea, right? Actually not, since a study conducted by the Journal of Labor Research showed that regular drinkers make 10-14% more money than those who don’t drink.
And some of you might remember the Three Mile Island accident in 1979, where there was a partial nuclear meltdown in reactor number two of the Nuclear Generating Station (TMI-2) in Dauphin County, Pa. At the time we were told that it was a huge national disaster because of the amount of radiation emitted. The truth is that the amount of radiation emitted was equivalent to one-sixth of a chest X-ray.
Are you getting a feel for how gullible you might be in this election year, and how easily you can be manipulated? You should, because fooling the America public is the modern political way. And if you’re smart, you won’t assume otherwise.
Dan Ariely, Duke University professor of psychology and behavioral economics, said, “In a world where everyone is behaving honestly, any dishonesty constitutes a big infraction. But in a world where many people are behaving dishonestly and the news is filled with stories of their infractions, even big infractions can feel small to the perpetrator.”
Kind of sums things up, doesn’t it?
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
