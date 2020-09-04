Kevin Holten: You are very vulnerable, America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you vulnerable? More than likely, you are. But let’s not just assume that. Let’s give you a quiz.

I’m going to give you a list of what you might consider truths, and you can determine on your own if you think that you are someone who is easily misled or vulnerable.

For example, you’ve probably heard repeatedly that the national suicide rate goes up dramatically during the Christmas holidays, right? No so. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reports that the suicide rates actually go down during the holidays and actually peak in the spring.

If you are bitten by a venomous snake, you’re going to die, right? Nope. Of the 7,000 to 8,000 people bitten by a venomous snake each year in the United States, only about five die.

Then there are plane crashes. Though rare, it is impossible to survive a plane crash in the United States, right? Apparently not because, whether private or commercial, of the 50,000-plus people in American plane crashes over a 17-year period, 96% of them survived.

Police interrogation is very important to solving a crime, right? Probably not, since statistics show that 43% of the people interrogated will admit to committing a crime even if they are innocent.