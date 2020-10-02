Kevin Holten: You are timeless

Now, this is getting a little deep but did you know that you are timeless? In other words, your spirit is not restricted by time.
Of course, you already know that because, no matter how old you get, you still feel like you’re 16, 18, 22 or 35 inside.
Oh sure, you’ve got some aches and pains and sometimes when you get out of bed in the morning you feel like you're 95. But that’s just because the contraption that you’re trapped inside of is mortal, but you’re not. Your body wears out, but you don’t.
Even your brain gets a little overtaxed at times. But it, too, is nothing more than a muscle.
I’ve interviewed a lot of bullfighters, rodeo contestants and people in other walks of life whose occupation requires quick thinking and reaction. They all say the same thing. At first things happen too fast for them to keep up, and then the mind works itself to the point that it can process data so quickly that you feel like you’re not even thinking. But you are. It’s just that you’re thinking at a much quicker level.
Take the quarterback position in football, for example. It’s hard for quarterbacks to transition from high school to college and then from college to the pros. And why is that? It’s because the game is that much quicker, and their mind isn’t capable of processing the overabundance of data at that speed yet.
With time, the mind gets exercised to the point that it can process all of the data being thrown at it at lightning speeds. We refer to that as the time when things just seem to click. Or we call it being in the zone. But it’s also why the mental part of sports is so important.
Nevertheless, the real you is not your body, nor is it your brain. It’s the “you” inside you, which we commonly refer to as the spirit or soul. That’s the real you.
According to Mr. Dictionary, the soul is considered a distinct entity separate from the body. It’s funny how it can be both separate and still part of the body. My mother was in the hospital room when my uncle died. She said she could literally see his soul leave his body.
Now, in my life, I’ve used this example before, but this concept of the “me” inside of me was introduced to me on another occasion at a rodeo in Simi Valley, Calif. That’s when the bucking horse I was riding sent me headfirst into the arena fence, splitting my right ear in half and giving me a nasty concussion.
By the time the ambulance delivered me to the hospital, I could not recall my phone number, my girlfriend’s name or much of anything else. My brain was letting me down and I felt like I was falling down a mental elevator shaft. And yet, there I was. I was fully aware of the “me” inside.
Actor James Dean once said that if you can bridge the gap between life and death, you can live on after you’re dead, and then you might be considered a great man or woman.
Well, the fact is, we all know that we’re going to live on. The million dollar question is where?
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!