Kevin Holten: You are timeless

Now, this is getting a little deep but did you know that you are timeless? In other words, your spirit is not restricted by time.

Of course, you already know that because, no matter how old you get, you still feel like you’re 16, 18, 22 or 35 inside.

Oh sure, you’ve got some aches and pains and sometimes when you get out of bed in the morning you feel like you're 95. But that’s just because the contraption that you’re trapped inside of is mortal, but you’re not. Your body wears out, but you don’t.

Even your brain gets a little overtaxed at times. But it, too, is nothing more than a muscle.

I’ve interviewed a lot of bullfighters, rodeo contestants and people in other walks of life whose occupation requires quick thinking and reaction. They all say the same thing. At first things happen too fast for them to keep up, and then the mind works itself to the point that it can process data so quickly that you feel like you’re not even thinking. But you are. It’s just that you’re thinking at a much quicker level.