Have you ever played the famous board game Monopoly? I bet you have. But do you know who invented it?

Or have you ever spread butter on your toast? Of course. But do you know who invented butter?

Those are just two things that are so common in our life that we simply take them for granted, and that we know so little about.

It is a commonly accepted fact that the origin of butter can be traced back to ancient Africa, in 8000 B.C. Because that’s when a herder who was making a journey with a sheepskin container of milk strapped to the back of one of his sheep found that the warm sheep's milk, jostled in travel, had curdled into something remarkably tasty.

But it wasn’t until 9860 years later that butter, which had been completely handmade up to that point, was being made in factories in the United States.

What is now called butter originally comes from a German word that means cow, combined with a Latin word that means cheese, to create a word that means “cowcheese."

Meanwhile, the rules to Monopoly had been invented in Washington, D.C., in 1903 by a progressive woman by the name of Elizabeth Magie. And yet, her place in history was allotted to a man who later picked up the rules at a friend’s house.

You see, Charles Todd and his wife, Olive, introduced their friends Charles and Esther Darrow to a real estate board game they had recently learned.

As the two couples sat around the board, enthusiastically rolling the dice, buying up properties and moving their tokens around, the Todds were pleased to note that the Darrows liked the game.

Days later Darrow called Charles Todd and asked him for a copy of the rules of the game. Todd complied and eventually Darrow sold a version of the game to Parker Brothers, and it became a phenomenal success that eventually made Darrow a multimillionaire.

If you’re a hockey fan you may like to know who invented ice skates.

The first ice skates were made from leg bones of horse, ox or deer, and were attached to feet with leather straps. These skates required a pole with a sharp metal spike that was used for pushing the skater forward, unlike modern bladed skates.

According to a study done by Federico Formenti, at the University of Oxford, and Alberto Minetti, at the University of Milan, the Finns were the first to develop ice skates some 5,000 years ago.

And you’ve got to assume that if the National Hockey League used the same apparatus today, rather than metal blades, that it’d be a whole different game with a lot of slipping and sliding.

In 1780 William Addis invented what we now know as the modern toothbrush. He attached pig bristles to a specially carved handle made from cow bone. But the toothbrush didn’t become truly modern until 1938 when DuPont invented nylon, so that, by the 1950s, toothbrushes had much softer bristles that were much preferred by consumers and were more hygienic.

Meanwhile, we don’t know who invented “quotes” but we do know that there are a lot of quotes about inventions. For example, American comedian Demetri Martin once said that the digital camera is a great invention because it allows us to reminisce. Instantly.