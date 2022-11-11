Kevin Holten: When a sacrifice is a sacrifice

Do you know what a sacrifice is? Well, according to Mr. Dictionary, a sacrifice is an act of slaughtering an animal or person or surrendering a possession as an offering to God or to a divine or supernatural figure.

Of course, we use the word every day and rarely do we do so in that context. Rather, we consider a sacrifice to be something we give up for the benefit of others or for a particular situation.

Oftentimes our sacrifices might simply be skipping dessert when offered, or not buying new shoes or a new car so that someone else can benefit from the money that might have been spent for those objects.

If you are a Christian, you are asked to tithe. Which means that you give 10% of your income to a church or good cause.

But then again, the residual effect of that giving, according to the Bible, is that you are basically guaranteed to gain back tenfold in one way or another. Which is about as good a return on investment as you are ever going to find in this world.

Yet, the trick, of course, is that you don’t give to get. That is the attitude you should have when giving.

And recently I saw that attitude and its effect firsthand. And the act of giving was initiated by one of rodeo’s best-ever bullfighters, with the residual effect being the saving of a bull rider’s life.

You see, Cody Webster, from Wayne, Oklahoma, is a world champion bullfighter. And if you don’t know what a bullfighter is, he is the guy who gets between the bull and rider immediately after the rider comes off the bull.

He does so because bulls tend to go after the rider after he is either bucked off or jumps off, and someone must distract or stop the bull from its murderous intentions.

And it just so happens that the night before we were to interview Cody Webster for entertainer/rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen’s new television show on "Wild Rides TV" called "Flint Unedited," Cody was put in the position of having to give up his body for the sake of another.

It was at a Professional Bull Riders event in Oklahoma City. And after his ride, a bull rider was spread out on the ground in front of the bull and the bull had his head down, ready to inflict major damage.

That’s when Cody jumped over the rider and onto the bull’s head because, as he says, if you can get them to put their head up, you can distract them and diffuse the situation.

Except that, instead of simply distracting the bull, he got the bull to refocus on him instead of the rider, which he knew would happen. The bull then flung him very high into the air, and he came down on his back and broke a couple of ribs. All in a day’s work.

The rodeo announcer then said that Cody had no choice. He had to do it. But Cody said there is always a choice. It’s just simply a choice he always chooses to make.

Because, as he said, they don’t pay him to not get hurt. They pay him to save lives.