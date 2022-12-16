Kevin Holten: What you didn’t know about Christmas

Is Christmas your favorite holiday? It is definitely mine, and that’s primarily because my family has always made it a wonderful occasion.

And I’ve been around for quite a few of them now, for many decades in fact, and thought I had a pretty good grasp on everything having to do with Christmas. That is until I discovered that there are a number of details I didn’t know.

For example, I didn’t know much about the tradition of sending Christmas cards and that it didn’t begin until 1843. And that’s because there were some folks who set up what would eventually become a post office and were looking for ways to promote the use of it. So, they created the tradition of sending Christmas cards to prime the pump, so to speak.

And did you know that the original tinsel used to decorate Christmas trees was made of real silver? It was first used in Germany centuries ago, but as silver tarnishes quickly, different metals were used over the years until we ended up with our modern tinsel. And that is made using various forms of plastic, so it's lighter and much cheaper than using real metals.

Meanwhile, given our addiction to abbreviations, you may assume that the word "Xmas" is a recent invention. But this shortened spelling actually dates back to the 1500s.

You see, in the Greek alphabet, the letter X is the Greek character of "chi" -- which is the first letter of the Greek name for Christ (Christos). As such, the letter X has been a common abbreviation for Christ.

The "mas" of Christmas is from a Church service, so when you put the two together, you get Xmas, which quite literally means "Christmas." So, there's no need to worry when you use the word; it's older than many of our favorite Christmas traditions.

And did you know that in 1965 "Jingle Bells" became the first song to be played in space. That's right, not just the first Christmas song ... but the first song ever. During the Gemini 6A space flight, it was broadcast as a prank from the astronauts to those down below.

Alongside this, did you know that "Jingle Bells" was originally a song written for the American holiday of Thanksgiving and not Christmas? Its original title was "The One-Horse Open Sleigh."

Meanwhile, during World War II, The United States Playing Card Co. joined forces with American and British intelligence agencies to create a very special deck of cards. They distributed them as Christmas gifts, but they also helped Allied prisoners of war escape from German POW camps. When wet, individual cards peeled apart to reveal maps of escape routes.

And before Coca-Cola decided to use his image for advertising, Santa's looks tended more toward spooky than jolly. Then, in 1931, the beverage company hired an illustrator named Haddon Sundblom to depict the jolly old elf for magazine ads.

On a sadder note, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 14,700 people visit hospital emergency rooms each November and December due to holiday-related decorating accidents.

And finally, did you know that the Christmas wreath first originated as a symbol of Christ? The holly represents the crown of thorns Jesus wore at his crucifixion, and the red berries stand for the blood he shed.

So, when you see a wreath this holiday, you'll remember the reason for the season.