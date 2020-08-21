Kevin Holten: We are just too busy

I’m too busy.
Too busy to call my parents often enough, too busy to talk to my son as much as I’d like, too busy to write things that I’d like to write, too busy to see things I want to see and ultimately, too busy to be the person I want to be.
That’s not good.
The problem is I also like what I’m doing. Plus, it’s a situation that is pretty typical. I know you know that because you’re too busy, too. After all, it’s the American way. In this modern era, we are all too busy, probably from kindergarten to today.
That doesn’t mean I haven’t had a great life. It has been incredible actually, filled with an endless list of remarkable people who have seasoned and added richness to it like spices do to a very tasty dish.
Still, I miss my parents a little, and I want to go see them. I miss my son, his wife, my granddaughter, and I want to go see him.
Because, there is only so much time in a day and only so many days in a life, and that’s the shocking part about life, isn’t it? It is SO short.
It seems like I just graduated from eighth grade yesterday and stayed up with some friends all night the night before, for the first time ever, just because we could. Sure, I could say that the event took place a long time ago, but really it didn’t. Custer’s Last Stand wasn’t even a long time ago. So I should really budget my time because time is so precious right? No.
Being busy is OK as long as others benefit, even if my family has to sacrifice. They’re up to it. And maybe they don’t want to hear from me every second of the day, anyway.
I always thought that someday I’d figure it all out. But I’m never going to figure it out, am I? God says the meaning of life is love. OK … it's love. That’s pretty easy.
In his book “Democracy in America,” Alexis de Tocqueville, the French political thinker and historian, asked why American are so restless in the midst of prosperity. Why can’t they just stop and enjoy all of their good fortune? Why do those pursuers of happiness seem so unhappy? And he said that way back in the mid-1880s. Or maybe the 1880s just aren’t that far back?
Joyce Meyer, the TV preacher, said, “When you begin to worry, go find something to do. Get busy being a blessing to someone; do something fruitful. Talking about your problem or sitting alone, thinking about it, does no good; it serves only to make you miserable. Above all else, remember that worrying is totally useless. Worrying will not solve your problem."
So maybe being busy isn’t so bad. And maybe America and our business is just one big blessing to the whole world.
All I know is that, when I think about my parents, my son and his family, the rest of my family and a lot of other people, I smile. And I hope when they think of me they smile too.
After all, no life is perfect. But I guess if you can make someone smile when they think about you, then it has been enough of a success. Or maybe even a big success.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
