Kevin Holten: We are just too busy

I’m too busy.

Too busy to call my parents often enough, too busy to talk to my son as much as I’d like, too busy to write things that I’d like to write, too busy to see things I want to see and ultimately, too busy to be the person I want to be.

That’s not good.

The problem is I also like what I’m doing. Plus, it’s a situation that is pretty typical. I know you know that because you’re too busy, too. After all, it’s the American way. In this modern era, we are all too busy, probably from kindergarten to today.

That doesn’t mean I haven’t had a great life. It has been incredible actually, filled with an endless list of remarkable people who have seasoned and added richness to it like spices do to a very tasty dish.

Still, I miss my parents a little, and I want to go see them. I miss my son, his wife, my granddaughter, and I want to go see him.

Because, there is only so much time in a day and only so many days in a life, and that’s the shocking part about life, isn’t it? It is SO short.