Kevin Holten: We are being manipulated

Do you know who the most powerful people in the world are? The most powerful are those who know when they are being lied to.

And guess what? We are being lied to at a never-before-attained rate.

In fact, did you know that what we perceive as rampant disunity in America today has been created by design, and that it does not exist at nearly the level we’ve been led to believe?

And in the midst of it all, we’ve all been vulnerable and enthusiastic tools for spreading misinformation. According to the PEW Research Center, about 60% of U.S. adults who prefer getting news through social media said they had shared false information.

You see, we are wired to respond to emotional triggers, and we are all too willing to share information if it reinforces our existing beliefs and prejudices. Unfortunately much of it is misinformation.

It works a little like this: You are in a fight in a back alley and some thug charges at you. Instead of attempting to punch him, you simply step aside and push him in the same direction that he is already moving. He then hits the wall behind you and knocks himself out. That’s a little like how manipulators are using us.