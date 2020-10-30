Kevin Holten: We are being manipulated

Do you know who the most powerful people in the world are? The most powerful are those who know when they are being lied to.
And guess what? We are being lied to at a never-before-attained rate.
In fact, did you know that what we perceive as rampant disunity in America today has been created by design, and that it does not exist at nearly the level we’ve been led to believe?
And in the midst of it all, we’ve all been vulnerable and enthusiastic tools for spreading misinformation. According to the PEW Research Center, about 60% of U.S. adults who prefer getting news through social media said they had shared false information.
You see, we are wired to respond to emotional triggers, and we are all too willing to share information if it reinforces our existing beliefs and prejudices. Unfortunately much of it is misinformation.
It works a little like this: You are in a fight in a back alley and some thug charges at you. Instead of attempting to punch him, you simply step aside and push him in the same direction that he is already moving. He then hits the wall behind you and knocks himself out. That’s a little like how manipulators are using us.
Here is one documented situation: It involved a protest that took place in Houston that was entirely orchestrated by trolls based in Russia.
They set up two Facebook pages that looked authentically American. One was named “Heart of Texas," where they created a public event for May 21, 2016, entitled “Stop the Islamification of Texas.”
Then they created another Facebook page called “United Muslims of America." And it also advertised a public event for May 21 and entitled it, “Save Islamic Knowledge."
These two Facebook pages prompted two groups to come out and protest against each other, and the real creators sat back and celebrated their ability to create chaos.
Now, the most effective way for manipulators to distribute misinformation is by including information that has a kernel of truth. Thus, much of the manipulative content is not entirely false, but it is totally misleading.
So instead of wholly fabricating stories, influence agents are using genuine content and attaching false, controversial and emotional topics.
Then they label this disinformation as humor or satire so that it does not get picked up by fact-checking processes. And that’s how their weaving together of words is being weaponized, and the result is intentional chaos.
When it comes to us, our brains are wired to rely on mental shortcuts to help us judge credibility. And so, manipulators attach content that we know is legitimate to that which is false, to ingrain misleading narratives.
In addition, a report from the Institute for the Future found that only 15% of U.S. journalists had been trained in how to report on misinformation more responsibly and how to untangle and debunk falsehoods.
For many of us, slowing down to check whether something is true before sharing it is a lot more work than simply passing it on to the crowd that agrees with us.
And perhaps American writer Gore Vidal summed it up best when he said, “At any given moment, public opinion is a chaos of superstition, misinformation and prejudice.”
So let’s all be a little smarter and much more discerning.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!