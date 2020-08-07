Kevin Holten: Wasted days and wasted nights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever heard the old hit song by Freddie Fender entitled: “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights?”

It’s a song about wasting time in an unfruitful and insincere relationship. The final verse goes like this: “Why should I keep loving you, when I know that you're not true? And why should I call your name, when you're to blame, for making me blue?”

For me, the title alone reminds me of the many hours of my life that I’ve wasted. Not necessarily on relationships, but on things that seem unproductive.

I think it’d be interesting if average statistics were kept on how many hours of our life the average person wastes. In fact, on our death bed, our greatest regret might be our poor utilization of time.

The problem, however, is that we don’t know what is productive and what is not. Only time can tell. Because sometimes what seems like wasted time turns out to be an essential crossroads in our life.

In the Bible, Psalm 16:11 says that, “You will make known to me the path of life.” In other words, if we’re in contact with the Almighty, He will guide our path. And God knows I need a guide, a flashlight, a hand to hold and a compass. Because boredom, fear and misunderstanding continually work to get me off the path.