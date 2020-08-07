Kevin Holten: Wasted days and wasted nights

Have you ever heard the old hit song by Freddie Fender entitled: “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights?”
It’s a song about wasting time in an unfruitful and insincere relationship. The final verse goes like this: “Why should I keep loving you, when I know that you're not true? And why should I call your name, when you're to blame, for making me blue?”
For me, the title alone reminds me of the many hours of my life that I’ve wasted. Not necessarily on relationships, but on things that seem unproductive.
I think it’d be interesting if average statistics were kept on how many hours of our life the average person wastes. In fact, on our death bed, our greatest regret might be our poor utilization of time.
The problem, however, is that we don’t know what is productive and what is not. Only time can tell. Because sometimes what seems like wasted time turns out to be an essential crossroads in our life.
In the Bible, Psalm 16:11 says that, “You will make known to me the path of life.” In other words, if we’re in contact with the Almighty, He will guide our path. And God knows I need a guide, a flashlight, a hand to hold and a compass. Because boredom, fear and misunderstanding continually work to get me off the path.
Meanwhile, one of the biggest frustrations of our life is when we are stuck in a place that we don’t want to be. It might be in a job we hate, an unhappy marriage or a place we’re afraid to escape from. Because oftentimes, our fear imprisons us, too.
Which brings me to my main point. Not wasting time takes courage, perseverance and risk.
Let’s face it, most of us not only don’t want to waste time, but we cannot even grasp time. Because it’s just too fast.
When I worked for a time at Dickinson State University, I continually told students two things: 1. It’s not what you can do, it’s what you can do in X amount of time. Employment is all about high-quality, intelligent productivity. And 2. You’ll be 50 years old in the blink of an eye and you’ll be 80 in two blinks.
The world tells us that getting the most out of life must include excessive drinking and partying and living life in the fast lane. When getting the most out of life really includes having your wits about you and slowing down and smelling the roses.
But if you really want to utilize your time to the fullest, you must first ask yourself one essential question: What is it you fear that is holding you back? What is it you fear that is keeping you from being where you want to be?
When you get up in the morning, do you have a "to do" list that you follow? Personally, I hate "to do" lists simply because almost every day there are interruptions that keep you from checking off every item on the list. And that can be frustrating.
So, what’s the key to a good life?
Philippians 4:12 -- “In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being content -- whether well-fed or hungry, whether in abundance or in need."
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
