Kevin Holten: Trying to make sense of our dreams

Have you ever taken a morning nap? I did just the other day.

I’d gotten up around 6:30 a.m., said a few prayers, did a bunch of work things and by 9:30 I felt like I could use a nap.

Now I don’t typically take a nap in the afternoon much less in the morning, so why did I on this day? I have no idea, but I had an interesting dream during that nap.

In this dream I was inside a trailer parked in someone’s backyard. And I’ve had living-quarters horse trailers more than once in my life so I assumed it was one of those. But this is where it gets weird.

Suddenly someone small jumped onto my back and was riding me piggyback style. Naturally I couldn’t see who it was, and when I asked who it was there was no answer so I became a little concerned and eventually rubbed whoever it was off of me.

Looking at where it lay, I saw a toy pillow that you might find in a child’s toy box or on their bed. And I assumed it to be something that had belonged to my son, but he is now married with one daughter and another baby boy on the way. So if it was his it had been around awhile, or the setting for this dream was years ago.